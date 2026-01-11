Tinubu’s policy prioritizes local education amid fiscal realities, Onoh refutes Atiku on BEA Scholarships

By Denis Agbo

The former southeast spokesman to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chairman of forum of former members of Enugu State House of Assembly Denge.Josef Onoh, in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Abuja addressed the misleading and politically motivated allegations leveled by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar regarding the BEA scholarship scheme.

Onoh said that Atiku’s statement paints a picture of callous abandonment and neglect, but the facts reveal a responsible policy shift driven by economic realities and a commitment to Nigeria’s long-term educational self-sufficiency.

Onoh said that it wasn’t “outright abandonment” but a pragmatic reform to prioritize domestic institutions amid fiscal constraints inherited from previous administrations, including Atiku’s own era under PDP rule.

Onoh went further to dismantle these claims point by point with verifiable facts.

Onoh, stated that firstly, Atiku alleged that the BEA scheme was “quietly obliterated” under President Tinubu without notice to parents or students. This is patently false. The Federal Ministry of Education officially announced the discontinuation of government-funded foreign scholarships in May 2025, following a comprehensive policy review.

Onoh said that the decision was communicated publicly through ministerial statements, emphasizing that Nigeria’s universities, polytechnics, and colleges now have sufficient capacity to offer equivalent programs locally—often of higher quality.

Onoh said that far from being secretive, this shift was part of broader economic reforms initiated after President Tinubu took office in May 2023 to address Nigeria’s strained public finances. The initial five-year suspension Atiku references was indeed temporary, but the review concluded that full discontinuation was necessary, with only fully foreign-funded scholarships continuing.

Onoh stated that Parents and students were not left in the dark; notifications were issued, including a July 2024 update on stipend adjustments due to exchange-rate pressures.

Onoh, in response to the claim of “abandonment” leaving 1,600 students “stranded without support” said that it was a gross exaggeration because the Ministry of Education has categorically stated that no valid BEA scholar has been abandoned. All students enrolled before 2024 have received payments up to the 2024 budget year, in line with government obligations.

Any delays in 2025 payments are due to temporary fiscal challenges, which are being actively addressed with the Ministry of Finance.

Onoh maintained that no new scholarships were awarded after October 2025, and any documents suggesting otherwise are unauthentic.

Futher more, onoh said that For existing scholars, the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to supporting them until graduation, including covering return travel costs for those who wish to transfer back to Nigerian institutions.

This is hardly “abandonment”—it’s responsible stewardship of scarce resources, redirecting funds to bolster local education infrastructure that benefits far more Nigerians.

On the issue of unpaid stipends and arrears, onoh said that Atiku dramatizes “thousands of dollars” owed, citing over $6,000 per student. The reality is more nuanced: Stipends were paid partially in 2023 and 2024, with a reduction from $500 to $220 monthly in 2024 to account for naira devaluation and budgetary constraints—a practical adjustment, not “cruelty.” Onoh stated that arrears from 2023 (including exchange-rate differentials) and 2024 were acknowledged, with partial payments made in September 2024.

No payments occurred in 2025 due to ongoing fiscal reviews, but the ministry has assured that balances will be cleared as funds become available.

This is not neglect but a reflection of Nigeria’s economic challenges, exacerbated by global inflation and currency fluctuations. President Tinubu’s administration has prioritized transparency, as evidenced by the House of Representatives’ investigation into stipend delays in November 2025, where parents’ concerns were heard and commitments reiterated.

Onoh said that Atiku’s reference to hardship worsening between September and December 2023, with stipends slashed by 56% in 2024 and stopped in 2025, ignores the context. These issues stem from inherited economic woes, including the removal of fuel subsidies and forex reforms necessary to stabilize the economy—reforms Atiku himself has criticized but which have prevented deeper crises. Students’ pleas have not been met with “cold, technocratic” indifference; the government has engaged through forums, Zoom calls with the Federal Scholarship Board, and public assurances.

Protests in Abuja were acknowledged, and the minister suggested reintegration options for affected students, showing proactive care.

Finally, the tragic death of a student in Morocco in November 2025 (not 2023, as Atiku’s statement erroneously implies) is heartbreaking but cannot be solely attributed to stipend delays without evidence. Parents and students have linked it to financial hardship, but the government has refuted claims of abandonment in Morocco specifically, noting that all valid scholars there were paid up to 2024 and that delays are being resolved.

This incident underscores the need for reform, but it does not negate the administration’s efforts to support welfare, including health insurance provisions in the scholarship terms.

Atiku’s narrative is a desperate attempt to score political points ahead of 2027, ignoring that the BEA program—launched in 1993 and revitalized in 1999 under PDP governments—faced similar funding issues in the past. President Tinubu’s focus on local capacity building will create sustainable opportunities for thousands more Nigerians, rather than subsidizing a few abroad amid economic strain. We urge Atiku to join in constructive dialogue instead of spreading misinformation. The administration remains committed to education as a pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda, and these reforms will yield dividends for generations to come. Onoh concluded.