Tinubu’s aide launches drive to reintegrate Almajiri pupils, renovate schools in North West

Tinubu

By Bashir Bello

Kano — The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement for the North-West, Abdullahi Tanko, has unveiled plans to reintegrate at least 10,000 out-of-school almajiri children and renovate dilapidated public schools across the North West region.

Tanko made the disclosure while flagging off the distribution of writing and learning materials to pupils at Kawaji Yankaba Primary School in Kano.

According to him, the initiative is part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at revamping the education sector and tackling the challenge of out-of-school children in the region.

“We identified 200 out-of-school almajiris in this neighborhood and have enrolled them in the school, providing uniforms, exercise books, and school bags,” Tanko said. “We also supplied teachers with essential teaching materials, including notebooks, chalk, and cardboard papers. This is part of our ongoing effort to revamp education in the North West, with interventions scheduled every term.”

Tanko noted that the program has already begun in two schools, with plans to scale up and enroll at least 10,000 almajiri pupils before the end of President Tinubu’s administration.

On infrastructure, he said the initiative will also address the poor state of public school facilities. “We have assessed the school buildings and prepared bills of quantity for renovation. Many schools have missing roofs and broken windows. Through this program, we aim to restore these schools to standard,” he explained.

The Presidential aide stressed that both pupil enrollment and school renovations are central to enhancing education in the North West and ensuring children have access to quality learning environments.