Tinubu Writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Oyewole as Justice of Supreme Court

President Bola Tinubu.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- President Bola Tinubu has written the Senate, seeking for the confirmation of Justice Oyewole as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio read Tinubu’s letter on Tuesday.

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 231 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Oyewole Kayode as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“While it is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nomination expeditiously, please accept the assurances of my highest regards”.

Akpabio thereafter referred the Executive Communication to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for further legislative action and report back as soon as possible.