Tinubu Writes Senate, seeks amendment of Court of Appeal, High Court Acts

President Bola Tinubu

***To increase the number of Appeal Court Judges from 70 to 110

*** To increase number of High Court justices from 70 to 90

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu has written the Senate, seeking the amendment of the Federal High Court Act to increase the statutory number of justices of the Federal High Court from 70 to 90.

Tinubu has also written, requesting the amendment of the Court of Appeal Act to increase the number of Appeal Court judges from 70 to 110.

In two letters to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and read on Tuesday, Tinubu said that Section 1 (2) of the Federal High Court Act Cap F-12 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 originally provided for a maximum of 50 judges.

Tinubu said that the proposed amendments were to strengthen the institutional capacity, efficiency, and effectiveness of the Court of Appeal.

He, however, said that the number was increased to 70 by its amendment in 2005.

He said the number remained the current status strength of the court to date.

Tinubu said, “It is noted that the court now bears a substantial and expanding responsibility for the prosecution of terrorism-related offences, transnational organised crimes and other matters touching directly on national security.”

“The Senate is invited to note that a proposed increase of the Federal High Court judges from 70 to 90 will significantly improve the judge-to-ratio, enhance the speed and quality of adjudication

“It will allow for greater judicial specialisation in technically demanding areas such as terrorism,financial crimes, taxation, intellectual property and maritime law.

“In view of the foregoing, I hereby present the Federal High Court Amendment Bill 2025 and trust that the Senate will consider the passage of the bill expeditiously.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President and Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration and personal regards.”

He said, “The bill seeks to increase the number of justices of the Court of Appeal from 70 to 110 and judges, clarification of judicial structure and seniority.

According to him, the bill seeks to restructure provisions relating to the ranking of justices of the Court of Appeal, including the ranking of the president of the court and the determination of seniority among justices.

He said the bills proposed the modernisation of the court proceedings through the introduction of virtual court proceedings.

“The bill provides for the conduct of proceedings of the Court of Appeal through electronic and audio means and the establishment of an Alternative Dispute Resolution Center (ADRC).

“The Court of Appeal bill seeks to establish an Alternative District Resolution Center within the Court of Appeal, where appellate matters may be referred for settlement.”

The president said the bill sought to improve professional efficiency and legal certainty in appellate practices, adding “this is in alignment with contemporary legal and institutional standards.

“The bill also seeks to update terminology and definitions within the principal act, including the recognition of virtual hearings and modern correctional nomenclatures.

“It seeks to consolidate interpretative provisions to ensure clarity, consistency and alignment with the current legal and institutional framework.”

According to him, the amendments sought were timely and necessary, adding that they respond to growing demands on the appellate justice system to reduce delays in administration of justice,

He said the amendments would strengthen access to justice for litigants across the federation and reinforce public confidence in the judiciary.

Akpabio thereafter committed the bills to the Committee on Rules of Business for further legislative action.