Tinubu will give Nigeria new name – cleric

President Tinubu

A cleric, Pastor Toye Ebijomore, has said that President Bola Tinubu will give Nigeria a new name before the end of his tenure, and escape all political arrangements against him.

Ebijomore, founder and General Overseer of God’s Anointed and Blessed Church International, Akure stated this on Friday in his prophecy for 2026.

He said there would be a strong coalition of political parties with the mission to take up the federal power in 2027.

He, however, said that many misfortunes would greatly weaken their bond even to a break-up.

The cleric said the ruling party would retain power in the next general election before the stronger political party that would wrest power from it in the future would be formed.

Ebijomore, therefore, enjoined the president to obey the instruction of the Lord for him to convene a national prayer for the redemption of Nigeria’s glory.

According to him, Nigeria will witness food surplus in the second half of 2026, urging the government to leverage the surplus.

“There will be plenty of food in Nigeria from the second half of this year, but the government should work towards making food and health cheaper for the people.

“There is great abundance ahead in this year, and attacks of the devil on people will also be many.

“But those who can pray genuinely and have the blood of Jesus as a seal upon them will not be harmed,” the Cleric said.

He urged Nigerians to maintain right attitude and stay positive, adding that 2026 would be filled with healing and deliverance for people who believe in the Lord.

“The Lord said to me that He will appear in this year to vacate the curse of untimely death on many people and give them testimony of living healthy till old age. ”

According to him, insecurity will take a different dimension in the country from kidnapping to robbery, sponsored violence, arson, and bombing in public places.

The clergyman warned the government to watch out for people sponsoring haters, targeting respected individuals, especially clerics.

Ebijomore predicted big wins for Ondo, saying it’ll become a top choice state.