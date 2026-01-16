Tinubu salutes Bisi Akande’s national legacy at 87

Chief Bisi Akande

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tributes to Chief Bisi Akande, elder statesman and former APC national chairman, as he marked his 87th birthday.

Tinubu said this in a special tribute on Thursday to celebrate Akande’s life of service and democratic commitment.

He described Akande as a towering figure who contributed significantly to Nigeria’s political development and democratic institutionalisation.

The President said Akande’s political journey was shaped by Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s progressive ideology and commitment to public service.

Akande began his career as an accountant with British Petroleum before leaving the private sector for public service.

He served as Secretary to the State Government in old Oyo State in 1979 and later became Deputy Governor during the Second Republic.

Tinubu noted that Akande later served as Governor of Osun from 1999 to 2003, where he further distinguished himself.

As interim chairman of the APC, Akande laid the foundation for the party’s historic victory in 2015, Tinubu said.

The President praised Akande’s leadership, integrity, industry and sacrifices for the party and the nation.

He described Akande as a mentor whose guidance, advice and encouragement shaped his political journey.

Tinubu said Akande’s continued support for his administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda remains invaluable.

He noted that, even at 87, Akande remained a firm advocate of democracy, social justice and good governance.

The President prayed for Akande’s good health and renewed strength as he marked the milestone birthday. (NAN)