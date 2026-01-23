Tinubu receives Olubadan Ladoja at Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu on Friday hosted the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The visit, which took place less than four months after Ladoja’s installation as the 44th Olubadan, was the monarch’s first official meeting with the president since he ascended the throne. It also came a day after Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde was received by Tinubu at the State House.

The details of the meeting has not been disclosed at the time of filing this report.

Prior to his ascension of the Olubadan throne, Ladoja served as Governor of Oyo State between May 2003 and January 2006 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Oba Ladoja became Olubadan in September 2025 following the death of his predecessor, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away in July after a short reign.

His emergence followed Ibadan’s traditional succession arrangement, which rotates the stool between the civil (Egbe Agba) and military (Balogun) lines. Olakulehin hailed from the Balogun line, making Ladoja’s succession from the civil line consistent with established custom.

Before becoming the Olubadan, Ladoja occupied the position of Otun Olubadan, a role he assumed in August 2024 and which placed him next in line to the throne.

Vanguard News