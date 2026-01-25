Tinubu passionate about qualitative, durable roads for Nigerians — Minister

Mr Bello Goronyo, the Minister of State for Works, says President Bola Tinubu is passionate about providing Nigerians with qualitative, durable roads.

Goronyo stated this in Gusau on Sunday while inspecting the ongoing Zaria-Gusau-Sokoto dual Carriage Road project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was accompanied during the inspection by the ministry’s directors, the Controller, and officials of the Federal Ministry of Works in Zamfara.

The minister restarted the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding road infrastructure across Nigeria.

He stated that the project covered Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States to enhance economic growth, trade, and security in the North-West region.

“President Tinubu is passionate about ensuring massive infrastructural development in all parts of the country.

“We really appreciate Mr President for prioritising the infrastructure as key enabler of economic growth and prosperity..

“This project, if completed, would enhance security in the whole region, reduce the risks of accidents among motorists as well as the general socio-economic development of the region,” he explained.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Works, particularly the Minister, Mr Dave Umahi, Directors and entire staff of the ministry have been committed to ensuring the execution of quality jobs and the timely completion by the contractors.

“I am highly impressed with the quality jobs executed by the contractors.

“This is a great achievement under President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” for infrastructural development in the country.

“This work recorded tremendous achievement, especially section two of the project that covered Sheme in Katsina state to Gusau, Zamfara State, which has achieved 50 per cent of completion.

“On behalf of the ministry, we appreciate the contractor handling the project for executing quality jobs.

“I hope this momentum will continue so as to ensure timely completion of the project,” Goronyo added.

Earlier, the Controller of the Federal Ministry of Works in charge of Zamfara, Mr Kasimu Yusuf, who led the minister on the inspection, said the contract was divided into four sections covering 372 kilometers from Zaria to Sokoto.

“Section one covers Zaria in Kaduna State to Sheme in Katsina State, while section two covers Sheme in Katsina State to Gusau in Zamfara.

“The section three covers Gusau to Colony –Talata Mafara in Zamfara, while section four covers Talata Mafara, Zamfara to Sokoto.

“At the ministry level, we always monitor and inspect the contractors handling the projects to ensure a quality job and working in line with the contractual agreement by the Federal Government,” Yusuf said.

Vanguard News