Tinubu mourns Yakubu Mohammed, Newswatch co-founder

Late Muhammed Yakubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed condolences to the family of Alhaji Yakubu Mohammed, veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, who died on Monday night.

This is contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mohammed co-founded Newswatch Magazine in 1984 with the late Dele Giwa, Dan Agbese and Ray Ekpu.

The magazine inspired an era of fearless investigative journalism during Nigeria’s military rule.

Tinubu, who commiserated with the government and people of Kogi over the loss, also condoled with the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the Nigerian Guild of Editors and the Commonwealth Journalists’ Association.

The president extended his sympathies to other public and private media institutions where Mohammed rendered service.

Tinubu said Mohammed’s journalism career spanned more than five decades and was devoted to nation-building.

He said that the late journalist consistently placed his life on the line to speak truth to power.

The president described Mohammed as a personal friend and praised his dedication to professional journalism.

He recalled Mohammed’s resolve, alongside his colleagues, in sustaining Newswatch after Dele Giwa’s assassination in 1986.

Tinubu said their courage reinforced the magazine’s legacy and expanded the frontiers of investigative journalism.

The president stated that Mohammed’s memoir, Beyond Expectations, published in November 2025, encouraged reflection on leadership and the media’s role in Nigeria.

Mohammed served as Pro-Chancellor and Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University’s Governing Council.

He was Associate Editor of New Nigerian Newspapers from 1976 to 1980.

He later served as deputy editor and editor of National Concord between 1980 and 1984.

The president prayed that Almighty God grant the departed eternal rest and admit him into Jannatul Firdaus. (NAN)