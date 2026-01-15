Tinubu honors fallen heroes, reaffirms support for armed forces on remembrance day

President Bola Tinubu

ABUJA, Nigeria — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to Nigeria’s armed forces on Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration Day, honoring the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in service to the nation.

In a statement marking the occasion, President Tinubu acknowledged the courage and dedication of both fallen and serving personnel, emphasizing that their sacrifices sustain Nigeria’s freedom and peace.

“Their names might not always be remembered, but their courage sustains our freedom and peace. A nation that forgets its fallen heroes loses its direction; Nigeria, however, remembers,” Tinubu said.

He also addressed the families of fallen heroes, including widows, children, and loved ones, recognizing their profound loss. “Your loss is profound, and no words can replace the sacrifices of your loved ones. They served Nigeria with honour, and our people will never forget their sacrifices,” he added.

The President highlighted the ongoing contributions of serving military personnel across land, sea, and air, praising their discipline, courage, and professionalism often in challenging and distant locations.

Reaffirming his commitment as Commander-in-Chief, Tinubu assured that the government would continue to prioritize the welfare, dignity, and operational support of the armed forces.

“Today, we celebrate our serving personnel. A secure Nigeria stands behind those who defend it. We will continue to support them in action,” he said.

He concluded with prayers for the nation’s servicemen and women and for the fallen heroes: “May our fallen heroes rest in peace. May God strengthen our Armed Forces. May God bless Nigeria.”