Tinubu cheers NGX’s ₦100trn boom, calls for greater local investment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has commended corporate Nigeria, citizens, and capital market stakeholders for propelling the Nigerian Exchange, NGX, surpassing the historic ₦100 trillion market capitalization milestone.

The President described this achievement as a powerful inspiration for investors in the money and capital markets.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, called on Nigerians to intensify investments in the domestic economy, assuring that 2026 will deliver even stronger returns as his administration’s reforms yield sustained gains.

The President in the statement was quoted as saying: “With the NGX surpassing the ₦100 trillion mark, Nigeria is ushering in a new era of economic vitality and renewal.

“In 2025, as many global markets grappled with stagnation or modest recoveries, the NGX All-Share Index surged, closing the year with a 51.19 percent return—outpacing the prior year’s 37.65 percent and ranking among the world’s top performers. Year-to-date gains have exceeded benchmarks like the S&P 500, FTSE 100, and several BRICS+ emerging markets.

“Nigeria has evolved from a overlooked frontier market into a prime destination for value-driven investment. The stock market’s robust performance mirrors our broader economic health and investor confidence.

“Listed companies across sectors have shone brightly: blue-chip industrials localizing supply chains, and a resilient banking sector driving innovation. This is just the beginning. A strong pipeline of listings—from indigenous energy firms and tech unicorns to telecoms and infrastructure players—will further elevate market capitalization and broaden democratic ownership of the economy.

“This milestone reflects the tangible benefits of our reforms. After initial challenges, inflation has bent downward: from a 24-month peak of 34.8 percent in December 2024, it fell to 14.45 percent by November 2025, with projections of 12 percent in 2026 and below 10 percent before year-end. This trajectory promises improved living standards and faster GDP growth. The current account surplus hit $16 billion in 2024, rose to $16.94 billion in 2025, and is forecast at $18.81 billion in 2026.

“Non-oil exports jumped 48 percent to ₦9.2 trillion by Q3 2025, with African exports up 97 percent to ₦4.9 trillion and manufacturing exports rising 67 percent year-on-year in Q2. Foreign reserves have topped $45 billion—poised to exceed $50 billion by Q1 2026—bolstering Naira stability amid reduced volatility and speculation.

“Infrastructure advances include expanding rail networks, key arterial roads, revitalized ports, and transformative projects like the Lagos-Calabar, Sokoto-Badagry superhighways. Healthcare facilities are upgrading, curbing medical tourism; NELFUND supports students, and universities gain more research funding.

“Nation-building demands hard work, sacrifice, and focus. The ₦100 trillion milestone signals to the world that Nigeria’s economy is resilient and dynamic.

“As your President, I commit to unrelenting efforts for an equitable, transparent, high-growth economy, supercharged by our tax and fiscal reforms now fully in effect from January 1,” Tinubu concluded.