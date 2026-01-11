Tinubu arrives Abu Dhabi for Sustainable Summit

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Sunday arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, UAE, for the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW 2026, Summit, taking place in the emirate.

The President arrived at bout 11:30 pm local time and was received by Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, had invited President Tinubu to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit, taking place in the emirate.

The weeklong Summit is an annual event that mobilises leaders from government, business, and society to chart the next era of sustainable development.

With the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onabuga, explained that ADSW will connect ambition with action across innovation, finance, and people, showcasing how the world can move forward with confidence.’

Recall also that President Tinubu left Abuja on December 23 on a three-state visit, Borno, Bauchi and Lagos States.

While in Borno State, President Tinubu commissioned some projects undertaken by Governor Babagana Zulum and the Federal Government.

He also attended the wedding ceremony of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of the former Governor of the State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and his heartthrob, Hadiza Kam Salem.

From Maiduguri, the President moved to Bauchi to condole with the Government of Bauchi State and the family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the late renowned Muslim cleric and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood.

The Sheikh died on November 27.

After the condolence visit, President Tinubu left for Lagos, where he spent the end-of-year holidays.

He was the guest of honour at the Eyo Festival scheduled on December 27.

On Sunday, December 28, the President departed Lagos for Europe, continuing his end-of-year break.

Vanguard News