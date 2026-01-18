Threat to peace: Anambra may ban masquerade groups

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Government has warned that it may ban or prosecute masquerade groups whose activities threaten public peace and safety in the state.

The warning follows growing concerns over violent and unruly conduct associated with some traditional festivals, particularly during the last festive period.

The Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Comrade Don Onyenji, expressed concern over a recent masquerade-related attack in Awgbu community, Orumba South Local Government Area, which generated widespread public outrage.

It would be recalled that the Anambra State Police Command had identified a 28-year-old man, Ifesinachi Ezeolu, as the individual behind a violent masquerade accused of terrorising residents of Awgbu through alleged assault, intimidation and harassment.

Onyenji said the state government has observed with concern what he described as the “rascally behaviour” of some masquerades, stressing that the guidelines on masquerading issued by the government in 2024 remain in full force.

According to him, no masquerade is permitted to engage in unruly behaviour capable of causing harm to law-abiding citizens or disrupting peace in any part of Anambra State.

“Masquerade performances must be restricted to designated community squares or approved spaces. They must not obstruct traffic, harass motorists or embarrass members of the public,” the commissioner said.

He reminded law enforcement agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders and presidents-general of town unions of their collective responsibility to ensure strict compliance with the government’s directives.

Onyenji noted that while Governor Chukwuma Soludo supports cultural festivals and traditional practices, including masquerading, such activities must be conducted responsibly. He added that this is particularly important as Anambra positions itself as a growing destination for cultural tourism, leisure and entertainment.

He disclosed that some masquerades and their sponsors who flouted the directives have already been arrested and are facing prosecution.

The commissioner urged communities to promote Anambra’s cultural heritage in a “decent and interesting fashion.”

“Culture remains a source of pride for the state and must not be allowed to become a tool for violence or intimidation,” he said.