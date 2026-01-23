Former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration, likening its style of governance to a “cartel behaviour.”

Nwajiuba, while speaking on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ on Thursday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of presiding over gross incompetence and consolidating political power to corner national resources.

“Who removes subsidy today and the next morning takes a loan to buy a yacht, renovate a vice-presidential house that is not lived in, travel abroad? This is not government. This is cartel behaviour,” he said.

The former minister stressed that his criticism was not centred on allegations of corruption but on what he described as a fundamental failure of governance.

“I’m not talking about thievery. I’m talking about gross incompetence,” Nwajiuba said, adding that the country was being poorly managed following major policy changes.

Nwajiuba also declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Explaining his decision to join the 2027 race, Nwajiuba said, “I declared to run because we’ve come into 2026, the ADC is ready, the coalition has come into the ADC and the party is now set.”

According to him, the ADC’s strategy is to build grassroots structures and attract Nigerians dissatisfied with the current state of governance.

“This is the time to remind all of our supporters and people who want a change in this madness called governance to come with their entire team,” he said.

Responding to criticism that the opposition is recycling familiar political figures, Nwajiuba said the party was seeking a blend of experience, education and energy.

He, however, dismissed the idea of political “heavyweights” within the ADC but acknowledged the presence of prominent figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai.

“I don’t want to break through the field,” Nwajiuba said. “I want to bring in more substance, more younger persons. The future belongs to us.”

He added that his ambition was rooted in governance rather than activism. “I’m not a political activist. I’m a politician. We do this to run a government and make people’s lives work better,” he said.

Vanguard News

