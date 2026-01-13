This is most trying moment of my life — Widow of late Bayelsa dep gov

Ewhrudjakpo

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa —Widow of the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Mrs. Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, has described the sudden death of her husband as the most trying moment of her life.

Beatrice, a lawyer, when she was visited by a delegation of the Association of Women Against Gender Based Violence led by its President, Dr. Dise Ogbise Harry, expressed appreciation to those that have visited at this trying moment.

She promised to give them updates on the burial plans and preparations.

Earlier, President of the body, Dr. Harry, highlighted the various contributions of the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Ewhrudjakpo in the development space, especially on issues of gender-based violence and the abuse of women.

She spoke on his support for women and his stern stance against pedophiles and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Dise also commended Mrs. Ewhrudjakpo for the support of her late husband all through his service to the state and promised that the association would always be there for her.