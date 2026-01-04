Bimbo Thomas recounts gunmen attack on Funke Akindele’s set

Nollywood actress Bimbo Thomas has recounted a harrowing experience in which armed robbers allegedly stormed a hotel accommodating cast and crew members of Omo Ghetto Part Two during filming in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Thomas, who played Nikky in the blockbuster movie, a breakout role that propelled her into mainstream fame, said the attackers appeared to be targeting filmmaker and lead actress Funke Akindele, following an earlier confrontation on set.

Speaking in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Thomas said filming the thuggery-themed movie often attracted disruptions from hoodlums in the area.

“We were filming in Ebute Metta, and boys would always come on set to disturb us because it’s a thuggery movie and they felt we were depicting their everyday life,” she said.

Despite growing up in the neighbourhood, Thomas said the disturbances persisted, forcing the production team to strengthen security.

“It’s my hood. I grew up in Ebute Metta, so I thought they would accord me that respect, but we still had to bring security so we could shoot freely,” she added.

According to her, the attack occurred late at night after filming had wrapped for the day. The cast were lodged in different hotels within the area, and Thomas said she had initially stayed elsewhere before Akindele asked her to join her.

“Funke said, ‘Bimbo, no, you have to come here. Let’s do massage.’ We usually do that after work,” she said, noting that actress Eniola Badmus remained in the other hotel.

Thomas said the incident began close to midnight.

“It was around 12 midnight, almost 1 a.m. We heard loud bangs and people shouting ‘Ole! Ole!’,” she recalled.

Panic quickly set in as they realised the attackers were trying to force their way into the hotel.

“We didn’t know what to do. We were praying. Funke is a prayer warrior, so we all started praying,” she said.

In a desperate effort to protect Akindele, Thomas said they attempted to hide her.

“I told them, ‘She’s the face here.’ We tried to put Funke under the bed, but it didn’t work, so we moved to the bathroom,” she said.

Akindele, she explained, hid under her gown while they knelt in fear.

“The masseuse was praying in tongues, Funke was praying in tongues. Me, I was just begging God—if this cup can pass over us,” Thomas said.

Although the attackers initially failed to gain entry, they later broke into the hotel.

“When they came back the second time, it was clear they were looking for Funke. They kept calling her name,” she said.

Thomas said Akindele eventually emerged from hiding.

“I thought they would just take what they wanted and leave us, but they told her to put on her clothes

and dragged her downstairs to her car,” she said.

She described what followed as deeply disturbing.

“I came downstairs and heard her singing Emi Omo Ghetto. I didn’t understand what was happening. They asked her to sing and dance, and she did,” Thomas said.

She revealed that while only six armed men entered the hotel, about 20 others were stationed outside.

“We didn’t know they were that many. We were helpless,” she said.

Thomas said frantic calls were made to influential figures, including Oba Saheed Elegushi, who reportedly mobilised support, while officers from Panti Police Station later arrived. Gunshots were eventually heard as security forces engaged the attackers, forcing them to flee.

“It was chaotic. Someone was shot. A pastor was rushed to the hospital. About 20 to 30 of us were at the reception, not knowing whether to cry, faint or just pray,” she said.

Months later, Thomas said she learnt that several of the attackers had been arrested, while some were reportedly killed.

“I was thankful. At that moment, I was ready to attack one of them without thinking of the consequences. I could have been killed,” she said.

She linked the attack to an earlier incident on set.

“Some boys disturbing us were arrested and made to record apology videos. Even though we had settled the area before filming, that incident offended them,” she said.

Describing the ordeal as “wicked and callous,” Thomas said it left a lasting emotional scar.

“When Funke later asked why I didn’t give her up to them, I told her, ‘If they were going to kill you, they would have killed us together,’” she said.

“We thank God. Truly, we thank God,” she added.