Terrorists demand N400m, foods, drinks to free 22 captives from Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Terrorists have demanded N400m, foods and drinks as ransom to release 22 persons they kidnapped from different communities in Kwara South senatorial district. The affected communities include Adanla, Isapa, Isanlu-Isin and Owa-Onire.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the terrorists migrated from communities like Oke-Ode, Babanla and Eruku, where the federal government had put in place military bases, to other communities that have little or no security presence.

Currently, nine persons including the monarch of Afin in Ile Ere district, Oba Simeon Olanipekun and his son Olaolu, a youth corps member who were abducted in December 2025 are still being held, as well nine other persons abducted in Isapa and the two persons kidnapped on the highway in Isanlu-Isin early this year. Similarly, two persons kidnapped in Owa-Onire in December are still in the hands of the terrorists.

The Olowa of Owa-Onire, Oba AbdulRahman Fabiyi,who said he was abducted sometimes in 2024,and was released after paying N5m ransom, told journalists on Friday that two persons abducted in the community in December are still with the bandits.

According to him,”I spoke with the two of them yesterday. We have paid the terrorists N2m and have negotiated the balance down to N800,000 which we will take to them with the foods and drinks they demanded before the two persons can be released.” The monarch who lamented the lack of presence of security in the community pleaded with the state government to immediately establish a police station in Owa-Onire to discourage the incessant kidnapping.

He said,”They (terrorists) always operate freely here, we don’t have security in Owa-Onire. Our concern is that whenever they exhaust the ransom money and foods and drinks which we supplied they will come out again and abduct my people. So,we urgently need security to discourage this kind of sad development.”

Oba Olanipekun who recalled with nostalgia his experience in the hands of bandits and the inability of the security agents to neutralise them said,”the forest is extremely large, the routes are numerous which they know very well because they have been living there for decades. That was why they would always warn anyone not to attempt to escape”.

Speaking on the development, Coordinator of the Joint Security Watch for Kwara South Senatorial District, Zubair Olaitan,said:”Arresting and neutralizing terrorists in Kwara South has been challenging due to several factors. The region’s terrain, with its vast forests, hills and caves as well as porous borders, provides a safe haven for these criminals. The bandits have also reportedly received support from locals, including food, shelter, and intelligence, making it harder for security forces to track them down.

“Also, lack of effective communication ( like Drones etc) and coordination between security agencies and local communities have hindered efforts to combat banditry. However, the Kwara State Government, in collaboration with federal security agencies, has taken steps to address these challenges, including deploying forest guards and launching joint patrols.

“Recent operations have yielded some successes, with security forces neutralizing several bandits and arresting suspects supplying them with guns, food, and other essentials. The government has also warned that it will not tolerate banditry and is committed to restoring peace in the region. I’m aware that efforts are ongoing by security operatives to study the terrain and further comb the forests.”

He added however, that, “no progress has been recorded on the terrorists’ demand for N300m ransom for the release of nine victims abducted in Adanla community of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state on Boxing Day, December 26, 2025″. He said that the terrorists have so far made three contacts with the community leaders that “if the N300m was not paid, the victims would not be released.” The bandits kidnapped the nine victims when they were unable to abduct the traditional ruler of the community, Oba David Olarinoye, and his wife who were away to Igbaja town for a programme.

Similarly in Isapa, Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, Akeweje of Isapa land, Chief Idowu Sunday said that eleven persons are still being held by the bandits who are demanding N35m for them to be released. Acting Asipa Ode of Isapa land explained that the bandits initially demanded N300m after they had collected N350m to release those abducted in CAC Oke-Isegun in Eruku.

He added that after much negotiation, the terrorists asked the community to bring N35m. When the community asked three of their members to give the bandits N4m to secure the release of those kidnapped, two of the persons who went to give the bandits the amount were seized with others. The terrorists, according to him, said the N4m was for recharge card while the third person who stood afar waiting for the two luckily escaped.