Suspected herders kill Okada rider, brutalise female passenger in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A commercial motorcycle operator, locally called Okada rider, has been killed in an ambush by suspected armed herdsmen at Edikwu Ankpali community in Apa Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, left the rider dead on the spot, while his female passenger narrowly escaped death after being brutalised and abandoned in a pool of blood by the attackers.

A local source said the victims departed Adoka town in Otukpo LGA at about 12 noon, heading for the popular Odugbo market in neighbouring Apa LGA when they ran into the deadly ambush.

According to the source, the assailants emerged suddenly from nearby bushes along the Edikwu Ankpali axis and blocked the road, targeting unsuspecting travellers heading to the market.

“The victims took off from Adoka in Otukpo LGA, which is just a few minutes’ drive to Odugbo in Apa LGA,” the source explained.

He said the female passenger was on her way to the market to make purchases before the close of business when the armed men struck.

“It was a market day, so the woman was rushing to Odugbo market. Unknown to them, armed herdsmen had taken over the road at Ankpali, lying in wait for unsuspecting victims,” he said.

The source added that the attackers forcefully stopped the motorcycle, dragged the rider down and killed him instantly.

“They killed the rider on the spot, while the woman was brutalised and left for dead before the attackers fled back into the bush,” he stated.

He said, fortunately, youths from Edikwu Ankpali community arrived at the scene shortly after the attack and discovered that the woman was still alive.

“The youths rushed her to the General Hospital in Ugbokpo for urgent medical attention. It is a very pathetic situation. She is in critical condition but responding to treatment,” he added.

The Benue State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, could not be reached as of press time.