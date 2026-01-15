Suspected Fulani militants unleash mayhem on Delta community

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

SUSPECTED Fulani militants have laid siege to Umeh Community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, unleashing mayhem on residents of the area.

Vanguard gathered that a group of suspected Fulani herders occupy the surrounding bushes in the community, preventing residents from accessing their farms.

The situation took a dangerous turn Monday as the armed group emerged from the bushes to attack motorcycle riders along the Umeh bridge.

A community leader and lawyer, Akpovienehe Afahokor, said that recently, one of the community’s youths was shot multiple times in the leg without any provocation, leaving the community in a state of panic.

Afahokor, in a Facebook post, narrated how the incessant attacks have resulted in the community’s inability to tend to their crops, including pepper, cassava and plantain.

He said that the situation is further exacerbated by the group’s presence on the roads, making it difficult for people to move around.

He said that the community is now living in fear of the violence spreading into the community itself if urgent help does not arrive.

Similar attacks have been reported in other communities, particularly the persistent suspected Fulani herdsmen’s attacks on Uwheru, Edjekota, Event, Ohoror communities along the East-West Corridors of Delta State.