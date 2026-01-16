Suspected Fulani militants unleash mayhem on Delta community

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI—Suspected Fulani militants have laid siege to Umeh Community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, unleashing mayhem on residents.

Reports obtained by Vanguard revealed that a group of suspected Fulani herders has occupied surrounding bushes in the community, preventing residents from accessing their farms. The situation took a dangerous turn on Monday when the armed group reportedly emerged from the bushes and attacked motorcycle riders along the Umeh Bridge.

A community leader and popular lawyer, Chief Akpovienehe Duncan Afahokor, said that recently one of the community’s youths was shot multiple times in the leg without any provocation, throwing the community into panic.Afahokor, in a Facebook post, narrated how the impossible for residents to tend to their crops, icluding pepper, cassava, and plantain.

He added that the situation has been further exacerbated by the group’s presence on the roads, making movement within and around the community extremely difficult.

According to him, the community is now living in fear that the violence could spread into the town itself if urgent intervention does not come.

Similar attacks have been reported in other communities, particularly the persistent attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Uwheru.

, Edjekota, Evwreni, and Ohoror communities along the East–West Corridor of Delta State.

Residents lamented that herdsmen have been attacking communities in Delta State for a long time without effective response or succour from security agencies, which appear overwhelmed by the situation.