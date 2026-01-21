Suspect tells court how he joined Al-Barnawi’s terror group, Ansaru

Mohammed Bashir Saleh, one of the suspects standing trial on alleged terrorism, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja how he joined the Ansaru terrorist group led by Khalid Al-Barnawi.

Saleh, in a video recording played before Justice Emeka Nwite, said he joined the terrorist organisation in Bauchi shortly before the attack on the United Nations (UN) Building in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abuja UN Building was bombed on Aug. 26, 2011, by the group, where over 20 persons died, and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Mohammed Usman, also known as Al-Barnawi, along with other suspected members of his group, was alleged to have carried out the attack.

Al-Barnawi, the alleged leader of the Boko Haram dissident splinter group, Ansaru, and Mohammed Bashir Saleh, Umar Mohammed Bello, a.k.a. Datti, Mohammed Salisu and Yakubu Nuhu, a.k.a. Bello Maishayi, are being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

They are among others, accused of being members of Ansaru, also known as Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan.

The defendants are also alleged to have conspired among themselves to carry out acts of terrorism between 2011 and 2013 in Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe and other states in the northern part of the country.

At the resumed trial-within-trial on Wednesday, Saleh, in the video, told the court that during the time he joined the group, he had a blossoming relationship with his members.

After the video recording of the interview session involving Saleh was played in open court, the defence counsel cross-examined the 3rd prosecution witness (PW-3), simply identified as “TSR-3.”

Under cross-examination by the lawyer to the first defendant (Al-Barnawi), F. K. Kaigama, the witness said he works in the Technical Department of the DSS, and that part of his functions includes setting up an audio/video recording machine in the interview room.

The PW-3 said he also records audio and video of suspects during interview sessions.

On what are his other functions, the witness said: “In addition to the stated functions, I also undertake computer forensic examinations, mobile phone forensic examinations, crime scene investigations, like fingerprint collection from the crime scene and analysis at the laboratory.”

He said he did more than set up the forensic audio/video recording machine in relation to the 1st defendant.

He added that he recorded the audio and video of the interview with the 1st defendant in real time (that is, as it was happening).

He said the third thing he did in relation to the 1st defendant was to record the statement-taking session and the translation of the 1st defendant’s statement.

Regarding whether there is a person named James in the Technical Department where he works, the witness said there are several Jameses in the Technical Department of the DSS.

At that point, Justice Nwite directed the postponement of further proceedings on the grounds that he had other engagements.

The case was consequently adjourned until March 2 for continuation of the cross-examination of PW-3 in the trial-within-trial.

Al- Barnawi was arrested by DSS in April 2016 in Lokoja, Kogi, five years after the attack on the Abuja UN Building.

Vanguard News