Super Falcon stars dominate IFFHS Africa XI

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have once again stamped their authority on the continental stage, with four of their stars named in the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Women’s Africa XI for 2025.

The IFFHS selection, released as its CAF Women’s Team of the Year for 2025, features goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Michelle Alozie and Ashleigh Plumptre, and midfielders Christy Ucheibe and Rasheedat Ajibade, underlining Nigeria’s sustained influence in African women’s football.

Nnadozie earns her place between the posts after another impressive year for club and country, cementing her status as one of Africa’s top goalkeepers. Her performances for the Super Falcons and in Europe, notably with Paris FC and Brighton & Hove Albion, have been marked by consistency, sharp reflexes and leadership.

In defence, Alozie and Plumptre are selected in a backline noted for its balance of strength and athleticism. They line up alongside South Africa’s Bambanani Mbane and Lebohang Ramalepe, forming a solid defensive unit.

Nigeria’s presence continues in midfield, where Ucheibe is recognised for her discipline and defensive awareness, while Ajibade is rewarded for her attacking flair and creativity. They are joined by Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak, the 2025 CAF African Women’s Player of the Year, to complete a dynamic midfield trio.

The forward line includes Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga, Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Morocco’s Sanaâ Mssoudy, reflecting a blend of established stars and rising talents across the continent.

According to the IFFHS, the XI is a forward-looking selection for 2025 rather than a retrospective award, based on statistical data and expert evaluation of performances at both club and international levels. The organisation noted that the team highlights countries currently driving the development and competitiveness of women’s football in Africa, particularly Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco and Zambia.

IFFHS is an independent organization founded in 1984 in Germany by FIFA. It is renowned for its football statistics, rankings and annual team selections worldwide.