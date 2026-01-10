Super Eagles: When Nigeria battles quiet success, by Stephanie Shaakaa

Nigeria did not just qualify from the AFCON group stage. The Super Eagles won all their games and topped the group. Calmly, efficiently and without drama on the pitch. Yet away from the stadium Nigeria was anything but calm. The country argued with itself loudly and endlessly. After every match social media oscillated between triumphalism and panic. The coach was praised then condemned. Players were heroes one night and liabilities the next. It was as if victory itself made Nigerians uncomfortable.

This contradiction is the story. Not just of this AFCON campaign but of Nigeria as a nation.

On the field the Super Eagles were disciplined. They managed games intelligently. They controlled tempo, absorbed pressure when needed and struck with purpose. They did not chase applause. They chased results. Three matches three wins top of the group. In tournament football,that is excellence. It is not always beautiful but it is always effective.

Off the field Nigeria behaved as though chaos was mandatory.

Within the opening matches there were calls for the coach to be replaced. Team selections were dissected with surgical aggression. Former players were summoned from nostalgia to pass judgment. Every missed pass was treated as a national emergency. Every tactical adjustment became proof of incompetence. It did not matter that the team kept winning. The noise had to continue because noise is what we know.

This is not about football alone. Football merely reveals us to ourselves.

Nigeria struggles with patience. We struggle with process. We struggle with quiet competence. We are far more comfortable with drama than with steady progress. When something works without spectacle we grow suspicious. We look for what must surely be wrong.

That is why even success unsettles us.

The Super Eagles did not dominate possession flamboyantly. They did not score five goals a match. They did not perform for highlights. They performed for outcomes. That restraint unsettled a fan base raised on chaos. We prefer genius to discipline. We prefer brilliance to structure. We prefer miracles to systems.

Yet modern football does not reward romance alone. It rewards organisation mental strength and the ability to win ugly when necessary. Nigeria did exactly that. And instead of celebrating maturity we argued about aesthetics.

There is something deeply Nigerian about this.

We do it with governance. We do it with economics. We do it with institutions. We distrust quiet progress because we are conditioned by years of betrayal to expect failure. When leaders promise reform and deliver none we learn to shout. When systems fail repeatedly we learn to panic early. Over time outrage becomes instinct.

So even when the Super Eagles quietly get it right we respond with reflexive suspicion.

Social media amplifies this instinct. Platforms reward outrage not accuracy. Calm analysis does not trend. Anger does. Every match becomes a referendum. Every decision becomes content. The coach is not assessed over a tournament but over ninety minutes clipped into fifteen second videos. Context disappears. Nuance dies. Noise wins.

And yet football unlike social media does not respond to noise. It responds to structure.

Nigeria topped its group because it understood tournament football. Because it respected balance. Because it prioritised solidity over showmanship. Because it played to win rather than to impress.

That lesson should not be lost.

There is also a deeper irony here. Nigerians often complain that the country lacks seriousness, lacks planning, lacks long term thinking. Yet when a national team displays those very qualities we grow restless. We demand entertainment instead of outcomes. We sabotage patience with anxiety.

We cannot keep doing this.

Winning all group matches at AFCON is not trivial. It requires tactical discipline emotional control and unity of purpose. Many talented teams fail at this stage because they chase narratives instead of results. Nigeria did not. The Super Eagles focused inward. They blocked out the noise. They trusted their preparation.

That is quiet leadership.

It is the kind Nigeria rarely celebrates because it does not shout.

There will be tougher tests ahead. Knockout football is unforgiving. One mistake can end a campaign. But Nigeria has given itself the best possible platform by topping the group. That is not luck. That is competence.

The correct national response to competence is not suspicion. It is support.

Criticism has its place. Football belongs to the people. Debate is healthy. But there is a difference between analysis and hysteria. Between accountability and sabotage. When criticism becomes compulsive it stops being helpful. It becomes a distraction.

Nigeria must learn to recognise progress even when it arrives quietly.

The Super Eagles are not perfect. No team is. But they are doing what matters most. They are winning. They are growing into the tournament. They are showing maturity under pressure.

That deserves acknowledgement.

More importantly it offers a metaphor Nigeria desperately needs.

A country does not fix itself in one dramatic moment. Progress is rarely cinematic. It is incremental disciplined and often boring. Institutions are built slowly. Trust is rebuilt gradually. Stability looks dull until you lose it.

Nigeria keeps waiting for miracles while dismissing method.

This AFCON campaign shows another path. Do the basics well. Stay organised. Ignore the noise. Win your group. Move forward.

It is not glamorous. It is effective.

If Nigerians can learn to applaud that kind of success in football perhaps we can begin to tolerate it elsewhere. In policy. In governance. In national rebuilding.

For now the Super Eagles have done their job. Perfect group stage. Top of the table. Momentum secured.

The rest of us must do ours.

Sometimes the hardest thing for Nigeria to do is to let something work without trying to tear it apart.

Vanguard News