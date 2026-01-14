Super Eagles vs Morocco: We stand firmly with you – FG tells players

As the Super Eagles gear up to face Morocco in the AFCON semifinals, the Federal Government has assured the team of the nation’s unwavering support.

Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the declaration on his X platform on Wednesday, urging the players to draw strength from the hopes and expectations of millions of Nigerians.

“Dear Super Eagles, as you prepare to face Morocco in the AFCON semifinals, know that the whole of Nigeria stands firmly with you. Your journey so far has been inspiring,” Idris wrote.

He commended the team for demonstrating discipline, courage, and belief throughout the tournament, highlighting that the Super Eagles have consistently upheld Nigeria’s pride in African football.

“Match after match, you have reminded us why the Super Eagles remain one of Africa’s most respected teams. From past AFCON triumphs to victories against tough opponents, you have always carried Nigeria’s flag with pride,” Idris added.

The Minister encouraged the players to step onto the pitch with confidence, unity, and determination. “Play with the confidence of champions, the unity of brothers, and hunger. Know your history and your worth. Stay focused, trust one another, and give your best from the first whistle to the last,” he said.

Idris reminded the team that their journey to the semifinals was earned through teamwork, resilience, and fighting spirit, urging them to continue that legacy.

“Tonight, go out there and write another proud chapter in our football story. Play with heart. Play with pride. Play for Nigeria. God bless you, Super Eagles. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he concluded.