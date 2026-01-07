Sunmonu’s claim false, CONUA never a govt tool – CONUA scribe 

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Congress of University Academics, CONUA, has categorically dismissed remarks made by former labour leader Comrade Hassan Sunmonu, who claimed that the union is a government scheme aimed at undermining the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Recall that The former NLC lead, who is also the ex–general secretary of the Organisation of African Trade Unions (OATUU), spoke on Sunday on the Toyin Falola Interview Series for a panel discussion themed ‘Trade Unions, Labour, and African Politics’.

The discussion chaired by Toyin Falola, professor of history, also featured other personalities such as Idowu Olayinka, Achike Chude, Owei Lakemfa, and Zikora Ibeh.

In a statement released by CONUA’s National Secretary, Comrade (Prof) Henri Oripeloye, the organisation refuted Sunmonu’s claims, asserting that its formation was a response to ASUU’s internal crises rather than a government manoeuvre. “We are deeply disappointed by Comrade Sunmonu’s comments, which we consider not only factually incorrect but also damaging to the integrity of our formation,” Oripeloye stated.

The release highlighted that CONUA was officially registered in 2023 after adhering to all necessary legal requirements. “All attempts by ASUU to block this registration administratively failed, and their legal challenge at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria was rejected in July 2023,” the statement read. The court’s ruling underscored that “Nigerian law does not permit trade union monopoly,” asserting the legitimacy of CONUA as a constitutionally protected trade union.

“Section 27 of the Trade Union Act permits the existence of more than one union in a single workplace,” the statement emphasised, referencing Justice B. B. Kanyip’s judgment that reinforced the anti-monopoly intent of the Act. “Claims that CONUA is unlawful run counter to established laws and principles governing labour unions in Nigeria,” Oripeloye affirmed.

CONUA maintains that it was founded in 2018, before the current government’s tenure, as a principled response to unresolved issues within ASUU. “The confidence in ASUU was severely shaken following the annulment of elections in 2013, which Sunmonu’s own fact-finding committee recognised as unjustifiable,” Oripeloye noted.

The statement pointed to a series of events including the controversial Vice-Chancellor selection process in 2016, which further eroded trust within ASUU.

“Evidence provided by the fact-finding committee highlighted significant lapses in the election process and the actions of key ASUU leaders,” the release stated.

In addressing the challenges faced by academics, the Congress cited ethical breaches and misrepresentation within ASUU, which were formally reported and investigated. “The failure of ASUU to reconcile these issues led to the expulsion of many academics who subsequently united under CONUA,” Oripeloye explained.

“Sunmonu’s assertion that CONUA is a government creation disregards the established facts and the authentic reform-driven journey of our union,” he added, emphasising CONUA’s commitment to addressing legitimate grievances within the academic community.

The Congress remains actively engaged in ongoing negotiations with the Federal Government of Nigeria and welcomes dialogue aimed at improving the university environment. As Oripeloye concluded, “Our focus continues to be on constructive engagement to ensure the welfare and rights of our members are upheld.”