Stop watering Fela’s legacy, Funnybone tells Seun Kuti amid Wizkid comparison row

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian comedian and actor Stanley Chibunna, popularly known as Funnybone, has weighed in on the ongoing online controversy involving Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti and fans of Wizkid, cautioning Seun against engaging in debates he says diminish the legacy of his late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Funnybone made his remarks in a video shared on his Instagram page earlier in the week, reacting to the heated exchanges that followed claims by some Wizkid fans that the Grammy-winning star is “bigger” than Fela.

The online debate later escalated into a direct clash between Seun Kuti and Wizkid, after Wizkid responded to Seun via his Instagram Stories and on X (formerly Twitter).

Addressing Seun, Funnybone argued that Fela’s legacy is too monumental to require online defence or comparison with contemporary artists.

“The honour is to uphold Fela’s legacy, and part of it is choosing conversations and comparisons you would delve into,” Funnybone said. “When you delve into it, it is no longer you trying to defend the man; you are now demystifying the man’s legacy.”

According to him, engaging with fan bases—particularly younger fans who were not alive during Fela’s lifetime—only weakens the cultural weight and historical significance of the Afrobeat pioneer.

“His legacy is so big that he doesn’t need you or anybody to defend it,” he stated. “Most Wizkid FC people were not born when Fela was alive. When you dabble into an argument with them, you are not defending the legacy; you are watering down the potency of the legacy.”

Funnybone further stressed that Fela’s place in history is already secure, insisting that the late musician does not require validation, advocacy, or comparison in the digital space.

“Fela doesn’t need marketing. Baba doesn’t need a lawyer. Baba doesn’t need an activist online to defend him. Baba na Baba,” he said.

Using a metaphor, the comedian warned about the consequences of elders engaging in trivial disputes, adding that constant commentary can erode one’s stature.

“When an elder begins to play with children in the sand, dirt will touch his body,” Funnybone concluded. “The moment you start having an opinion on everything, it diminishes your value.”

The Wizkid–Fela comparison has continued to divide opinions online, with many cultural commentators arguing that both artistes belong to different eras and serve different cultural purposes, making direct comparisons unnecessary.