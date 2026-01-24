State Police will curb movement of terrorists, bandits across states —Afenifere

*Says Rivers Crisis Must Be Treated with Firmness

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has reiterated its call for the establishment of state police, insisting it would help curb the movement of terrorists and bandits across states after military dislodgement.

The group also urged stakeholders to urgently address the political crisis in Rivers State before it spreads to other parts of the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Ilesa, Osun State, signed by its Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, and Publicity Secretary, Justice Faloye, Afenifere faulted the National Assembly for delaying the creation of state police despite the President’s directive.

“Afenifere insists on restructuring the Nigerian federation for the optimal benefits of true federalism as the best governance model for the country. State police is most imperative; without it, our national security pillars lack concrete support and operational integrity,” the communiqué stated.

The group lamented that terrorists freely move across the country after being dislodged by military operations, a situation it said would have been minimized if states had their own police with local government and community commands.

It condemned calls for negotiations or amnesty for terrorists, describing such moves as treason. “It is disturbing that hoodlums are allowed to brandish high-calibre weapons during compromised negotiations with governors and security forces. This undermines the sovereignty of the Nigerian state,” Afenifere said, urging the international community to collaborate with Nigeria to deal decisively with terrorism.

On the Rivers State crisis, the group warned that unresolved political conflicts in one part of the country often endanger democracy nationwide. It called on political actors to place the interest of Rivers State and Nigeria above personal ambitions.

Afenifere commended the intervention of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and urged feuding parties to cooperate with the Forum to restore peace.