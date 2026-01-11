Special Prayers hold at Giginya Barracks for fallen heroes ahead of 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Armed Forces Remembrance Day

By Musa.Ubandawaki, Sokoto

As part of activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, special prayers were on Friday offered at the Giginya Military Barracks, Sokoto, in honour of fallen Nigerian service personnel who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation.

The prayer session, led by the Giginya Barracks Chief Imam, Major Tanimu Hamisu Kauru, brought together officers, soldiers and other ranks, as well as members of the military community, in a solemn atmosphere of reflection and gratitude.

Major Kauru said the special prayers were organised to seek divine mercy for departed officers and men of the Armed Forces, while also asking for God’s continued protection, guidance and strength for serving personnel across the country.

According to him, Armed Forces Remembrance Day remains a significant national event that underscores the sacrifices of Nigerian troops who laid down their lives in the line of duty, particularly in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other security challenges.

He urged serving personnel to draw inspiration from the courage, discipline and patriotism of the fallen heroes, stressing that their sacrifices should continue to strengthen commitment to national unity and professionalism.

The Chief Imam also prayed for peace, stability and security in Nigeria, calling on citizens to support the Armed Forces through prayers, cooperation and responsible conduct in their communities.

Participants observed moments of silent prayers and supplications, as verses from the Holy Qur’an were recited for the repose of the souls of the departed servicemen and women.

The prayer session forms part of a series of religious, ceremonial and social activities lined up at the Giginya Barracks in commemoration of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, which is observed annually to honour fallen military personnel and veterans.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day is marked nationwide with military parades, religious services and wreath-laying ceremonies, reaffirming the nation’s appreciation of the Armed Forces’ sacrifices in preserving Nigeria’s sovereignty and peace.