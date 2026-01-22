Southern Kaduna Christian leaders declare two-day fast over Kajuru kidnapping

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA) has expressed deep anguish over the recent kidnapping of 163 worshippers in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the worshippers were reportedly abducted from three Churches in Kurmin Wali community on Sunday.

In a statement on Thursday, SKCLA Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, explained that as a spiritual response to the incident, it had declared a two-day fasting and prayer programme for the safe return of all abducted persons.

According to him, the two-day fasting will commence on Friday and will be rounded up with a special prayer session in all Churches across Southern Kaduna on Sunday.

Kure said, “This call to fasting and prayer is a united cry to God for mercy, protection, and the safe return of our brothers and sisters from captivity.

“It is also a demonstration of rare unity, as believers across denominations stand together at a critical moment in our history.”

The association called on all Christians in Southern Kaduna and beyond to participate in the fast, while also appealing to the wider society to stand in solidarity with the affected communities, especially the families of the abductees.

While calling on the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the immediate release of the Kajuru victims, the Christian leaders also urged decisive action to end the recurring cycle of kidnappings in the area.

“We will not be silent in the face of evil, neither will we lose hope.

“We trust God for divine intervention, and we continue to demand accountability and concrete action from those entrusted with the security of lives and property,” Kure concluded. (NAN)