South East happy with FG’s appointment of Ihedioha into NRS – Onoh

Former Southeast spokesperson to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chairman of the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Denge Josef Onoh, has defended the Federal Government’s appointment of Obinna Ihedioha as Executive Director, People, Stakeholders and Communication at the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), describing it as merit-driven and in the national interest.

Onoh said the appointment has been positively received across the South East, noting that it reflects the Federal Government’s emphasis on professionalism and competence rather than partisan considerations. He urged protesting youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the region to embrace unity and support appointments that advance effective governance.

According to Onoh, Ihedioha is a senior-level strategist with more than 24 years of experience spanning strategy, governance, public sector reform, portfolio management, accountability frameworks, human capital development, and stakeholder engagement. He said these credentials align directly with the responsibilities of the directorate, which oversees workforce development, corporate communications, and stakeholder relations at the NRS.

Onoh highlighted Ihedioha’s previous role as Senior Adviser and Head of Strategy at the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), where he was involved in managing an investment portfolio exceeding $4 billion. He noted that Ihedioha contributed to the establishment of key national initiatives, including the Africa Sovereign Investment Platform, InfraCredit, Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, the Development Bank of Nigeria, and the Renewable Investment Platform for Limitless Energy (RIPLE).

He further outlined Ihedioha’s experience as Deputy Managing Director at the UK-Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF) and as a Senior Infrastructure Investment Adviser with Adam Smith International, where he supported the Presidency and the Ministry of Power. Onoh added that Ihedioha has participated in high-level national and international engagements, including the G20 Technical Working Group, the World Bank Climate Finance Working Group, the Presidential Task Force on Power, and the Nigeria Economic Management Team.

Onoh also referenced Ihedioha’s academic background, which includes a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Abuja, a Master’s degree in Public Policy and Management from the University of Manchester, and executive education at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Commending the leadership of the NRS, Onoh said the appointment demonstrated a commitment to competence and proven capacity, particularly for an institution critical to revenue optimization and national development. He cautioned against reducing high-level appointments to partisan or familial considerations, arguing that such views undermine inclusive governance and national progress.

He further stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to prioritizing professionalism over partisan politics, especially in strategic agencies like the NRS, which play a vital role in fiscal stability. Onoh maintained that no political pressure would lead to a reversal of the appointment.

Calling for restraint, Onoh urged APC youths in the South East to channel their energy toward supporting the party, government policies, and national development, rather than engaging in actions he said could distract from broader developmental goals.