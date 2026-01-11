Sokoto judiciary recorded 1,155 cases, freed 78 inmates in 2025

By Musa Ubandawaki

The Sokoto State Judiciary has recorded significant progress in case management, judicial reforms and access to justice, as the High Court registers for adjudication over 1,100 cases and expanded its digital capacity during the 2025 legal year.

This was disclosed during an interview granted on behalf of the Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Saidu Muhammad Sifawa, by the Chief Registrar of the High Court, Aliyu Jafar Muhammad, who provided an overview of the judiciary’s performance.

According to the Chief Registrar, the Sokoto State High Court remains the central forum for the adjudication of disputes between parties, handling criminal, civil and other motions duly filed before the court.

He said that within the year under review, the High Court registered a total of 1,155 cases, reflecting both increased public confidence in the judicial system and the growing demand for legal redress.

He noted that the judiciary ensured that cases were processed in line with due process, judicial ethics and constitutional provisions, despite challenges associated with rising caseloads.

In line with modern judicial practices, he said the judiciary intensified capacity building for its personnel, particularly in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

He explained that several court staff underwent ICT training to enable electronic filing of cases, a move aimed at reducing delays, improving record management and aligning Sokoto’s justice system with national and global best practices.

The Chief Registrar further disclosed that the judiciary established a dedicated ICT department within the court system, where personnel now undertake regular in-house training to strengthen digital competence.

On judicial interventions in correctional administration, Barrister Muhammad said Justice Sifawa personally led jail delivery exercises that resulted in the release of 78 inmates from Sokoto State correctional facilities in 2025.

He explained that the releases were based on legal reviews, prolonged detention without trial, and other humanitarian considerations, in line with constitutional safeguards and judicial discretion.

The development, he noted, helped decongest correctional centres and reinforced the judiciary’s role in protecting fundamental human rights.

Muhammad also commended the Sokoto State Ministry of Justice for its proactive role in the promulgation of laws and the practical application of legal frameworks within the state.

He said the synergy between the judiciary and the executive arm, particularly the Ministry of Justice, has strengthened the rule of law and improved legal governance.

The Chief Registrar emphasized that the reforms and achievements recorded in 2025 position the Sokoto State Judiciary as a responsive institution committed to justice delivery and institutional reform.

He added that the judiciary would continue to embrace innovation, training and collaboration to meet national judicial standards and public expectations.

According to him, the achievements recorded under Justice Sifawa’s leadership reflect a broader national outlook focused on judicial efficiency, access to justice and the modernization of court processes across Nigeria.

Vanguard News