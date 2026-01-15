Sokoto govt debunks banditry claims, says Tidibale community safe

Gov Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:– Sokoto State Government has dismissed as misleading a viral video circulating on social media which alleged that residents of Tidibale village in Isa Local Government Area were chased out of their community by bandits.

Contrary to the claims, the government clarified that while the individuals seen in the video are indeed residents of Tidibale, they were not displaced by bandit attacks. It said their temporary movement was a precautionary measure taken by the Isa Local Government Council following a rumour of a possible bandit threat to the community.

The rumour, which understandably generated fear and anxiety, was promptly reported by the councillor representing the ward, Hon. Dayyabu Sani, to the Chairman of Isa Local Government Area, Sherifu Kamarawa. Acting swiftly, the Chairman directed that residents be temporarily conveyed to the local government headquarters in Isa as a safety precaution.

Sokoto State Government confirmed that the affected residents have since returned safely to their ancestral homes in Tidibale, while security agencies have intensified patrols in the area to prevent any breach of peace by criminal elements.

In a further demonstration of its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, the state government has approved the establishment of a Forward Operations Base (FOB) in Tidibale to strengthen security operations and complement existing security formations in Isa Local Government Area.

The government reassured citizens, particularly those in security-challenged communities, of its unwavering commitment to public safety. It said it would continue to work closely with conventional security agencies, the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps, and recognised vigilante groups to secure rural communities across the state.

The state government also cautioned against the politicisation of security issues and urged citizens to cooperate fully with security agencies, including exposing informants who aid criminal activities within communities.