Sokoto-Badagry superhighway to feature CCTV, street lighting for safety – FG

By John Alechenu

Abuja — The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to delivering safe, durable, and economically transformative road infrastructure with the ongoing construction of the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, a project aimed at enhancing national integration, trade, and security.

To ensure the safety of road users and communities along the corridor, the highway will be equipped with Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance systems and street lighting.

The statement, issued by Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Works, quoted the Federal Controller of Works in Sokoto State, Engr. Kasimu Maigwandu, who provided a project overview during a site inspection.

Maigwandu explained that the highway originates from Illela in Sokoto State at the Nigeria–Niger border, passes through Kebbi, Niger, and Kwara States, and terminates at Badagry in Lagos State. He described the project as one of Nigeria’s most economically significant infrastructure investments, designed to facilitate efficient movement of people, goods, and services, both domestically and with neighbouring countries such as Niger and Benin Republic.

Construction is advancing steadily at multiple locations, including Katami, Silame, Gande, Bunkari, Gada, Madi, and Illela. Modern techniques, including Continuous Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) and integrated solar-powered street lighting, are being deployed to ensure durability and enhanced safety.

The Project Manager for Hitech Construction Company Limited, Mr. Joharn Fohan Foucice, confirmed that work is progressing smoothly, assuring the public of the contractor’s commitment to quality workmanship and timely delivery.