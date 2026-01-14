Shinkafi accuses Zamfara APC of weaponising e-registration

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja — Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has accused the Zamfara State chapter of the party of using the ongoing nationwide membership e-registration exercise to deliberately exclude his supporters, a move he says threatens internal democracy and unity within the party.

In a petition addressed to the APC National Chairman, Shinkafi, leader of the Wamban Shinkafi Democratic Front, alleged that party officials in Zamfara directed local government and ward executives to block members loyal to him from participating in the exercise across the state’s 14 local government areas and 147 wards.

“The Zamfara State Chapter of APC directed Local Government chairmen and ward chairmen to exclude all APC members loyal to Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi and members of my political movement, ‘Wamban Shinkafi Democratic Front’,” the petition stated.

Shinkafi claimed that the Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Matawalle, allegedly masterminded the exclusion of his supporters, who are bona fide APC members in the state.

“The situation has raised serious fears that the reform exercise has been compromised, causing factionalism and disunity among APC members in Zamfara State. If not addressed promptly, it could derail the objectives of this technological innovation introduced by the National Chairman,” the petition warned.

He further cautioned that failure to resolve the issue could reopen old political wounds, recalling APC’s losses to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State in 2019 and 2023.