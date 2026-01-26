Shettima to launch women, youth, children learning, empowerment fund

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—All is set for the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, to launch a new learning fund and empowerment platform aimed at unlocking the potential of Nigerian children, women, and youth.

The event is billed to hold tomorrow at State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

This initiative, convened by the Office of the Vice President, in collaboration with Sterling One Foundation, the United Nations System, and other ASIS partners, will form part of the outcomes of the Africa Social Impact Summit, ASIS, 2026 High-Level Policy Engagement. ASIS is a premier platform for accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, through innovation, financing, and partnerships.

The high-level engagement with the theme, “Scaling Action – Driving Inclusive Growth through Policy and Innovation,” will bring together over 200 senior leaders from government, private enterprise, development institutions, civil society and the diplomatic community.

Key highlights of the engagement include the launch of flagship, policy-backed initiatives, notably the Business Coalition for Education, BCE, and the Nigeria Foundational Learning Fund, designed to accelerate foundational literacy and numeracy, while addressing the country’s out-of-school children challenge.

Also to be launched tomorrow is the Women and Youth Financial and Economic Inclusion, WYFEI, Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of the engagement, the vice president noted that Nigeria was poised for a prosperity-filled future through the government’s sustained and effective mobilisation of funding, support, and expertise, both internationally and locally.

“Nigeria’s future prosperity depends on how effectively we mobilise the private sector, development partners, and public institutions around shared national priorities.

‘This engagement marks a critical step toward delivery-driven partnerships that unlock the full potential of our women and youth, strengthen human capital, and accelerate inclusive growth,” he said.

On her part, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, explained that the ASIS 2026 High-Level Policy Engagement represented a pivotal shift from conversation to national execution.

According to her, the high-level meeting will deliberately align policy, innovation, financing, and frameworks that enable solutions to scale—delivering real impact for millions of Nigerians, while positioning Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s sustainable growth agenda.