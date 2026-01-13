Shettima, Oshiomhole, Gbaja, Akume close ranks on reform

Shettima

…As leaders speak at Abuja colloquium marking Bala Usman’s 50th birthday

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday urged Nigerian public servants to anchor their work on discipline, selflessness and excellence, saying lasting legacies in governance are built through consistency, resilience and strength of character, not applause or popularity.

He said public service demands sacrifice and courage, stressing that good intentions without the readiness to endure hardship cannot translate into durable institutions or meaningful national impact.

The Vice President spoke in Abuja at a colloquium organised to mark the 50th birthday of Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit.

The event drew senior government officials, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Senator Adams Oshiomhole; Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, among other cabinet ministers; Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Zubaida Umar Abubakar; and the keynote speaker, former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr Joe Abah.

“If we are to raise more generations of Nigerians ready to lead with purpose, to deliver with excellence, and to serve with courage, we must remember this truth: intention without the willingness to pay the price of service remains wishful thinking,” Shettima said.

He said enduring legacies in public service are sustained by a dedication to excellence, resilience and hard work, regardless of the challenges of building enduring institutions.

Eulogising the celebrant, the Vice President said Bala Usman’s place in Nigeria’s public service history was secured by quiet decisions and sustained responsibility rather than spectacle.

“There is no doubt that Usman’s place in our public service history is secure. This is so because it was not built on spectacle, nor did it rely on applause. What she has become was a product of decisions taken quietly, responsibilities carried fully, and institutions strengthened with care,” he said.

Shettima said Bala Usman earned her influence, adding that her career has continued to shape national direction.

He noted that her journey had become a point of reference for young women, particularly in parts of the country where ambition is often constrained.

“What has not been noted enough about our celebrant is that she is emerging from a part of our country where many young women still search for proof that ambition such as hers is permitted.

“Indeed, her journey required courage, and that is why she has become that proof. Its trials were visible. Its demands were exacting. Its rewards were earned. Nigeria watched her grow into responsibility early, stepping into critical policy spaces when many are still finding their voice,” he said.

The Vice President said Bala Usman’s rise in public service was neither accidental nor incidental.

“Her rise in public service was deliberate, earned and sustained by a faithful commitment to the difficult work of building a functional nation. May your example continue to guide those who still believe that service, when done well, can ennoble a nation,” he said.

Akume hails discipline, urges loyalty to Renewed Hope agenda

Earlier, Akume described the celebrant’s career as a reflection of discipline and commitment to national development, urging her to remain focused on advancing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Your public service career stands as a shining testament to discipline, dedication and national development,” the SGF said.

He said Bala Usman had consistently distinguished herself, adding that her leadership had strengthened governance architecture across government.

“You have remained steadfast in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and your commitment to service, sacrifice and excellence continues to inspire many Nigerians, particularly women,” Akume said.

Gbajabiamila recalls NPA reforms, says Usman brought structure

Gbajabiamila said the colloquium was convened to honour a life defined by purpose, courage and service to governance.

“The aim of this gathering is to honour a life defined by purpose, courage, and an unwavering commitment to service and value addition to the Tinubu administration,” he said.

He noted that Bala Usman introduced structure and clarity to governance when she transitioned fully into government at state and national levels.

“When she transitioned fully into government at the state and national levels, she introduced structure to governance and clarity in priorities,” Gbajabiamila said.

Recalling her tenure at the Nigerian Ports Authority, he said she enforced reforms in one of Nigeria’s most strategic agencies.

“She eventually enforced reforms in the Nigerian Ports Authority, thereby raising the standard of leadership and service within the agency,” he said.

Oshiomhole: Tinubu appointed Usman on merit, not favour

In his remarks, Oshiomhole traced Bala Usman’s values to her upbringing, describing her late father as a man who placed integrity above recognition.

“Those who knew your father during his academic years in Nigeria would understand this. Your father refused to accept titles he did not believe he earned. He did not lobby for recognition; he earned it,” Oshiomhole said.

“In a country where people are obsessed with titles, he chose dignity over vanity.”

He said the values associated with the celebrant reflected her upbringing.

“So when people say you are principled, stubborn, peaceful, and detailed, I tell them: the father is alive in the daughter. Tell me your father, and I will tell you who you are,” he said.

Oshiomhole recalled the attacks Bala Usman faced following her appointment as Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“When you were appointed Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, some people tried to rubbish you. They attacked your name and background, hoping to pull you down,” he said.

“If they had succeeded, they would have destroyed a family name. In the end, they only disgraced themselves.”

He said the presence of senior government officials at the event reflected the outcome of values-driven leadership.

“Today, many of those who attacked you are silent. Some are even bitter. But look at where you are today: the Vice President of Nigeria is here; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is here; senior officials of government are here,” Oshiomhole said.

“The President did not appoint you as a favour. He appointed you because he needed you.”

In his keynote address, Abah said serving Nigeria at senior levels of government is a privilege that carries responsibility.

“Serving Nigeria at a senior level is a privilege only a few would attain,” he said.

He said those entrusted with such positions must ensure their actions positively affect citizens’ lives.

Highlighting leadership lessons from Bala Usman’s career, Abah said, “Your work no longer speaks for you,” noting that leaders must now speak for their work due to fake news and criticism.

He said leadership remains difficult and that the impact of decisions taken in government is often only fully appreciated after leaders leave office.

Also speaking, Olawande acknowledged Bala Usman’s service and commitment to public institutions, particularly initiatives aimed at benefiting Nigerian youths, while Abubakar described the celebrant as a friend of over three decades whose life reflects commitment to principles and quiet conviction.

On her part, Bala Usman said she was deeply humbled by the personalities who attended the colloquium and by the presence of family, colleagues, friends and young women.

“I am truly, truly humbled today as I stand before you,” she said.

“I never wanted this to be about celebrating me. I resisted this event because I kept asking, ‘Who will come? Why would people come for something like this?’”

She thanked President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima and others who contributed to her political career and personal journey, recalled her roles in election planning since 2015 and her tenure at the NPA, and reaffirmed her commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda and continued service to Nigeria.