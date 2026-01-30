Shettima inaugurates 133 completed housing units at Tudun Biri community

Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the Tudun Biri Community Resettlement Scheme in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, with 133 completed housing units, educational facilities, and other state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Shettima, while inaugurating the scheme on Friday in Kaduna, described the initiative as another promise fulfilled by President Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Tudun Biri was on Dec. 3, 2023, erroneously attacked by the Nigerian Army drone, which led to the loss of lives and properties.

The tragedy befell the ill-fated community while the residents were observing the Annual Maulud celebration, commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

NAN also recalled that Shettima had, in December 2023, visited victims of the drone mishap, assuring them that President Bola Tinubu had directed that the resettlement scheme should be kick-started in the community.

In fulfilment of that promise, he returned to Tudun Biri in July 2024 to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of rebuilding the community under the Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict (RSPIC).

According to Shettima, it is an agenda anchored in a simple yet powerful notion: governance must serve people, heal divisions, and strengthen the foundations of national stability.

“Today stands as a living demonstration of that principle. The inauguration of the Tudun Biri Resettlement Scheme is a testament to our collective belief that fairness is the glue that holds a nation together.

” And that compassion is not a weakness of the state, but its moral strength. We have gathered here to commission a resettlement scheme.

” But far more importantly, we are here to demonstrate our national commitment to responsibility, empathy, and the protection of human dignity,” he declared.

He maintained that justice in governance is evident in the quiet decisions to protect vulnerable persons, heal communities broken by circumstance, and ensure that citizens are not rendered invisible by the cold hands of misfortune.

Shettima said the project reflected the Federal Government’s firm resolve to respond decisively to the outcomes of humanitarian conflicts and internal displacement across Nigeria.

According to him, it showed that the nation, under Tinubu, does not abandon its people.

He said, ” The Tudun Biri resettlement scheme is a vehicle for hope for families whose lives were disrupted. It is a practical assurance that the Nigerian state does not abandon its citizens in times of adversity.

“It represents a conscious shift towards solutions that restore stability, rebuild livelihoods, and create the conditions for lasting peace.”

Shettima pointed out that the scheme was implemented under the RSPIC, “a Federal Government initiative designed to deliver durable recovery and resettlement interventions in affected communities.”

He assured that while the Tudun Biri resettlement scheme is not an isolated intervention, “similar resettlement and recovery projects are underway across Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger, Katsina, and Benue.”

The vice-president reaffirmed the Federal Government’s determination not to leave any affected community behind in the nation’s “shared journey towards recovery and renewal.”

He commended the Gov. Uba Sani of the state for what he described as his administration’s “constructive partnership and inclusive approach to governance.

He said, “The success of initiatives such as this rests on collaboration, trust, and shared ownership between the Federal Government, state authorities, host communities, and development partners. “

Earlier, Sani expressed gratitude to Tinubu for demonstrating compassion, leadership and decisive intervention.

He also applauded the dedication and dexterity of Vice President Shettima in overseeing the restoration of Tudun Biri under the resettlement scheme for persons impacted by conflict.

“This reflects a clear belief that the dignity of citizens must be central to governance. I also commend the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, whose leadership and oversight were instrumental to the success of this effort, ” he said

Responding on behalf of the scheme’s beneficiaries, Mrs Aisha Haruna and Mr Solomon John thanked Tinubu and the vice-president for their sustained efforts to bring relief to the people and communities affected by the humanitarian crisis.

Vanguard News