Shettima arrives Guinea for President Doumbouya’s inauguration

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of President-elect Mamady Doumbouya.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice-President, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Nkwocha said, on arrival, Shettima was received by senior Guinean government officials and members of the Nigerian diplomatic corps ahead of the ceremony, scheduled to take place on Saturday at the GLC Stadium in Nongo.

He said the inauguration of President Doumbouya follows his victory in the December 2025 general elections, signalling the formal end of a four-year military transition.

The presidential aide also said that the vice-president’s attendance at the inauguration affirms Nigeria’s leadership role within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He added that Shettima’s attendance at the event demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to the restoration of constitutional order across the sub-region.

Nkwocha said under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, Nigeria had continued to position itself as a stabilising force, advocating democratic governance as a prerequisite for regional prosperity.

He said that the visit also serves as a strategic mission to expand the economic corridor between the two West African nations. (NAN)