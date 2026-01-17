Seun Kuti, Mr P end fued after 2023 election clash

Nigerian artistes Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P of the former P-Square group, have ended their long-running feud that began during the 2023 general elections.

The rift started in 2023 over their differing opinions about the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate at the time.

Tension flared when Kuti referred to Obi as an “opportunist,” a comment that triggered a strong reaction from Okoye, who fired back by questioning Kuti’s relevance and achievements in the music industry. Their back-and-forth soon turned into a bitter exchange on social media.

Recently, signs of reconciliation emerged after both men were seen warmly greeting each other at a Lagos nightclub.

A video of the moment, which went viral on Saturday, showed the two musicians hugging and shaking hands. In the clip, Kuti was heard telling Okoye, “We are artistes, we can’t be fighting over politicians,” a statement Okoye agreed with as they made peace.