Session stalled as ex-Oyo NURTW chair, Auxiliary, collapses during court proceeding

By Adeola Badru

Proceedings at the Oyo State High Court sitting at Ring Road, Ibadan, were abruptly brought to a halt on Tuesday, following the sudden collapse of a former Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary, inside the courtroom.

The incident occurred during the hearing of a criminal matter marked Suit No: I/74c/2024 – The State vs. Mukaila Lamidi (Auxiliary), while the defendant was seated and awaiting the call of the case.

The defendant suddenly slumped, causing panic in the courtroom and prompting immediate attention from court officials.

As a result of the unexpected development, the presiding judge, Justice Bayo Taiwo, was unable to proceed with the day’s sitting.

The defendant was immediately evacuated from the court premises and taken back to the clinic at the Agodi Correctional Centre for urgent medical attention.

Auxiliary is currently standing trial on 17 counts, bordering on armed robbery, murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offences involved the possession and use of an AK-47 rifle and two SMG rifles, along with their accompanying magazines.

The charges are said to be connected to incidents that reportedly occurred on May 29, 2023, at about 2:00 p.m., near the Ikolaba residence of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Ibadan.

As of the time of filing this report, details regarding his medical condition and the court’s next line of action, including possible adjournment, remained unclear.

Vanguard News