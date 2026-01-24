Senegal PM to visit Morocco after football unrest

Senegal supporters clash during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko will begin an official visit to Morocco on Monday, after fans from his country were detained in incidents there at the Africa Cup of Nations football final, officials said.

Eighteen Senegalese supporters remain in pre‑trial detention in Morocco, where they face charges of hooliganism at the match, won 1-0 by Senegal against Morocco after time on January 18.

Their trial opened Thursday at a Rabat court and has been postponed to 29 January and was postponed to January 29.

The two countries have cooperative relations in sectors including tourism, energy, infrastructure and transport, and share strong religious ties.

Sonko’s trip takes place within the framework of a joint commission between the two states, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, a source at the Senegalese foreign ministry said.

A Moroccan‑Senegalese economic forum is planned for the occasion, according to the Moroccan news agency MAP.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI expressed regret over the incidents and Sonko called for tensions to be defused. Rival fans have continued to trade barbs on social media.

AFP