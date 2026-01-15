Senator Natasha breaks silence on FG’s withdrawal of criminal charges

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has broken her silence following the Federal Government’s decision to withdraw criminal defamation charges earlier filed against her.

Reacting after the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) struck out the case on Wednesday, the senator said the development vindicated her position and reaffirmed her confidence in the rule of law.

“Today’s outcome affirms my belief in the rule of law. I remain committed to serving my constituents and defending the democratic rights of all Nigerians,” Akpoti-Uduaghan said.

She expressed gratitude to her legal team, constituents, and supporters for their steadfast backing throughout the legal process.

Earlier, the FCT High Court struck out the matter following a notice of discontinuance filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

The charges, which sparked widespread public debate on freedom of expression and political accountability, stemmed from comments allegedly made by the senator during a televised interview.

The notice of discontinuance, dated December 12, 2025, brought proceedings in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025 to an end.

Presiding over the case, Justice C. N. Oji acknowledged the notice and accordingly struck out the charges. In his remarks, the judge said the development underscored the need for restraint in the exercise of prosecutorial powers.

“The court hopes that this decision will pave the way for restraint, healing, and respect for the rule of law in our democratic process,” Justice Oji said.

Counsel to the Federal Government confirmed the withdrawal in open court, stating that the notice of discontinuance was filed in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

“This decision is taken in the overall interest of justice and public confidence in the legal system,” the counsel said.