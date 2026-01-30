Senate sets March 17 for passage of N58.472trillion 2026 budget

Senate

By Henry Umoru

The Senate has fixed Tuesday, March 17, 2026, for final consideration and passage of the N48.472 Trillion 2026 budget.

Disclosing this on Friday at the end of a special session with Chairmen of Senate Standing Committees, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Ogun West, fixed February 2nd to 13th for consideration of the budget estimates at the committee level.

According to Adeola, the Committee for an all-inclusive process has fixed Monday , February 9, 2026, for a public hearing on the budget proposal, just as he said that an erudite Professor of Economics from the University of Lagos , Wasiu Adeoye, will make power points presentation .

As proposed by Senator Adeola and adopted by the committee, Thursday, March 5, 2026, has been fixed for an interactive session between members of the committee and economic managers of the Federal Government, like the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun , Minister of Budget and National Planning , Senator Atiku Bagudu, etc .

This is as he added that 16th to 23rd February 2026 are fixed for the submission of reports on budget defence by the various committee chairmen, for presentation of the reports by the committees to the Senate on 17th March.

Adeola, who informed members of the committee that the Senate wanted the budget passed on the 12th of March , 2026, before he convinced the leadership for an additional week, said that for meticulous scrutiny and consideration of the budget estimates , hard copies of the 2026 budget have been printed for Chairmen and members of the various standing committees

The committee, accordingly, as moved by Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) and seconded by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North), adopted the timetable.

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