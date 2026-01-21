Senate hails Police on swift arrest of murderers in Kano

Senate

By Henry Umoru

The Senate has hailed the Police for the prompt arrests of suspected murderers of a woman and her children in Kano last Saturday.

Reacting to the prompt arrests of the suspects , the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs , Senator Ahmad Malam- Madori, APC, Jigawa North-East in a personally signed statement on Wednesday in Abuja , commended the Nigeria Police Force for its prompt arrest of the criminals which according to him, gives a clear sign of a police institution that is becoming more responsive, intelligence-driven and accountable.

Recall that one Umar Auwalu and two of his partners in crime had stormed the home of a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, in Chiranchi, Dorayi Quarters in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State , killed her and her six children.

The police, while carrying out an operation, arrested Umar Auwalu and the two other suspected murderers twenty hours after their heinous crime .

Madori said, “The speed with which the suspects were tracked and apprehended demonstrated growing operational capacity by the Nigeria Police Force.”

The Police Committee Chairman, who expressed deep sorrow over the killings, described the loss of a mother and six children as heartbreaking and distressing.

Madori, who noted that while no arrest can reverse such a tragedy, the swift response by the police sends an important message that violent crime will be pursued relentlessly and punished within the bounds of the law, stressed that the use of intelligence-led policing, targeted sting operations, and rapid deployment showed improved coordination within the Nigeria Police Force.

Senator Madori assured Nigerians that the Senate would continue to support reforms that prioritise professionalism, accountability, and the welfare of police officers, saying, “A motivated and well-equipped Nigeria Police Force is essential for public safety.”

He said, “We must fund the police adequately. You cannot demand efficiency, speed and professionalism from the police if you do not fund them adequately.

“Security is built on resources, tools and people. When funding is weak, investigations suffer. When funding improves, response time shortens, intelligence improves, and offenders are tracked down.

“Funding the police properly means providing vehicles, communication systems, forensic tools and continuous training. It also means taking care of the men and women who put their lives on the line daily.

“Every naira invested in the police saves the country far more in avoided crimes, protected lives and preserved property. Security spending is not wasteful; it is protective.

“The National Assembly will continue to push for realistic and adequate funding of the police. A secure society begins with a police force that is properly resourced to do its job.”

Senator Madori, who also commended the Kano residents who provided information that assisted the investigation, noting that public cooperation remains vital to effective policing, urged citizens to continue working with law enforcement agencies by sharing credible intelligence and supporting lawful security efforts.

Vanguard News