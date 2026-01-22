Senate commends police over swift arrest of suspects in Kano killings

Senate

…Says National Assembly Will Continue to Support Police Reforms and Welfare

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — The Senate has commended the Nigeria Police Force for the swift arrest of suspects linked to the killing of a woman and her children in Kano State.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Ahmad Malam Madori (APC, Jigawa North-East), gave the commendation in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, describing the arrests as a clear indication of a more responsive, intelligence-driven and accountable police institution.

Senator Madori reacted to the arrest of the suspects less than 24 hours after the incident, noting that the speed of the operation demonstrated improved operational capacity within the Nigeria Police Force.

“The speed with which the suspects were tracked and apprehended demonstrates growing efficiency and coordination by the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

While expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, the senator described the incident as heartbreaking and distressing, stressing that although no arrest could reverse such a tragedy, the prompt police response sends a strong message that violent crimes will be pursued and addressed within the confines of the law.

He noted that the use of intelligence-led policing, targeted operations and rapid deployment reflected progress in law enforcement strategy and internal coordination.

Senator Madori assured Nigerians that the Senate would continue to support reforms aimed at strengthening professionalism, accountability and the welfare of police officers.

“A motivated and well-equipped police force is essential for public safety. You cannot demand efficiency, speed and professionalism from the police without adequate funding,” he said.

According to him, improved funding directly impacts response time, intelligence gathering and investigative outcomes.

“Security is built on resources, tools and people. When funding is weak, investigations suffer. When funding improves, response time shortens, intelligence improves and offenders are tracked down,” he added.

The lawmaker emphasised the need for sustained investment in vehicles, communication systems, forensic tools and continuous training, as well as improved welfare for officers.

“Every naira invested in the police saves the country far more in avoided crimes, protected lives and preserved property. Security spending is not wasteful; it is protective,” he said.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to pushing for realistic and adequate funding of the police, noting that a secure society depends on a properly resourced law enforcement system.

Senator Madori also commended residents of Kano who provided information that aided the investigation, stressing that public cooperation remains critical to effective policing.

He urged citizens to continue supporting law enforcement agencies by sharing credible intelligence and working within the law to promote safety and security nationwide.