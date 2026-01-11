Security operatives neutralise scores of bandits in Kogi

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Nigerian security operatives comprising the military and the Nigeria Police Force Airwing components, have neutralised scores of bandits in Kogi.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson of the Police Command in Kogi, Mr William Ovye-Aya, in Lokoja on Sunday.

He said that the operation, which was carried out during the weekend, was part of efforts to rid Kogi of criminal elements threatening the peace of the state.

“The ongoing onslaught against bandit operations in Kogi by the joint police and military has yielded fruitful results.

“Bandits were flushed out, their networks dislodged, and scores were neutralised.

“The operation, which is being carried out with vigour, commitment, and utmost professionalism, and supported by the Nigeria Police Force Airwing components through precision air strikes, led to these successes, ” he said.

The spokesperson urged the public to be on the lookout for anyone with bullet wounds, injuries, and suspicious behaviour, and report the same to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, he enjoined members of the public to support the ongoing operations with credible information about criminal elements in the neighbourhood.

He described matters of security as being a shared responsibility, adding that together, we all can make Nigeria better.