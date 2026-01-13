Security lockdown at Kano Govt House over Gov Yusuf’s rumoured APC defection

By Bashir Bello

KANO—Heavy security presence was observed yesterday around the Kano State Government House amid widespread reports of an alleged plan by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to defect from the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Security operatives, drawn from the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services, DSS, were deployed in large numbers and stationed at strategic locations within and around the Government House, as well as major access roads leading to the seat of power.

Vanguard’s correspondent observed a convoy of security vehicles, including Armoured Personnel Carriers, APCs, and several police and DSS Hilux vans, reinforcing checkpoints and tightening access control to the area, a development that heightened tension within the state capital.

Although no official statement was issued by the state government or security agencies on the reason for the heavy deployment, the development coincided with growing speculation that Governor Yusuf may be planning to defect from the NNPP to the APC.

The rumoured defection has continued to generate intense political discussions across the state, with party loyalists and political observers closely monitoring unfolding events at the Government House.

Governor Yusuf was elected in 2023 on the platform of the NNPP, ending the APC’s grip on power in Kano State and returning the Kwankwasiyya political movement to the state’s leadership after years in opposition.

His victory was largely attributed to the strong grassroots structure of the NNPP and the influence of the party’s national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Since assuming office, the Yusuf administration has remained locked in intense political rivalry with the APC, particularly over control of political structures and governance narratives in the state.

Defection rumours involving the governor have, in the past, been swiftly denied by the NNPP, which has consistently described such reports as political propaganda.

However, the latest speculation has gained traction amid recent realignments within Nigeria’s political landscape, as the ruling APC intensifies efforts to consolidate power ahead of future elections.

As at press time, neither Governor Yusuf nor the leadership of the NNPP had reacted officially to the reports, while residents continued to express concern over the unusual security buildup around the Government House