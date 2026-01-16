SDP National Chairman mourns Akwashiki, hails legacy of loyalty and service

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Professor Sadiq Umar Abubakar, has described the death of Senator Godiya Akwashiki as a “great loss” to the party and the nation.

Speaking to reporters at the late senator’s residence in Lafia, Prof. Abubakar said Akwashiki’s passing has prompted heartfelt tributes from across Nigeria’s political landscape, as leaders reflect on the life of a man widely regarded as a symbol of loyalty, discipline, and selfless service.

“He was a rare breed of politician whose life was anchored on principle, party loyalty, and genuine commitment to the people,” the SDP chairman said.

Senator Akwashiki, who was elected to the Senate in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before joining the SDP ahead of the 2023 general elections, represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District. He previously served as Majority Leader and later as Deputy Speaker in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

Prof. Abubakar described the late lawmaker as more than an office holder, highlighting his steadfast loyalty to the party.

“He believed in the supremacy of the party and the collective interest above personal ambition. His loyalty was deep, consistent, and unquestionable,” he said.

Beyond partisan politics, Senator Akwashiki was remembered as a devoted servant of the people, whose politics were rooted in grassroots engagement and sincere representation.

“He carried the hopes and concerns of his constituents with uncommon passion, ensuring their voices were heard in every legislative space he occupied,” Prof. Abubakar added.

The SDP chairman further described Akwashiki as a dependable colleague and a stabilizing force, whose counsel, courage, and sense of responsibility enriched the legislative process.

“Nasarawa State has lost a strong voice, Nigeria has lost a seasoned legislator, and Nasarawa North has lost a pillar,” he lamented.

Prof. Abubakar was accompanied by Hon. Gaza Gbefwi, member representing Kokona, Keffi, Karu Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, the Lafia Central representative at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, and other party chieftains from within and outside Nasarawa State.

The late senator’s Lafia country home has been visited by people from all walks of life, who signed condolence registers and sympathized with the bereaved family, Nasarawa North Senatorial District, and the state at large.

Senator Godiya Akwashiki is scheduled to be laid to rest on Saturday, 17 December 2026, in Lafia.