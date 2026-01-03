‘Same barking dog made you governor’, Wike blasts Fubara

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday launched a blistering counterattack on Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, declaring that the same political forces now being mocked as “barking dogs” were central to Fubara’s emergence as governor.

Read Also: Fubara not Rivers APC leader – Wike

The development came as the Ijaw People’s Congress in Rivers state dramatically announced its decision to abandon the governor and pitch its tent with Wike.

Wike spoke during a thank-you visit to Okrika Local Government Area, where he told a large crowd that political divisions in Rivers State were steadily giving way to unity, insisting that there were no longer “no-go areas” in the state’s politics.

In a direct response to recent remarks attributed to Fubara, the former Rivers governor said; “That same dog barked and helped make you governor.

“This dog that is barking now, was barking when people did not even know who the person was. That same dog barked and helped make the person governor immediately.

“It is one of fate that the same dog is barking again. I wish you good luck.”

He said the atmosphere in the state had changed significantly as former rivals were now closing ranks around a shared political purpose, stressing that the new alignment went beyond party considerations.

According to him, “I believe in you, and that belief will take you places. We used to have some problems, but today everyone is working together. That means there is no longer any no-go area. We are not talking about party here; we are talking about the real Hope family. All of us have decided that we are going to work together. We will not make the mistake we made last time. We are here to correct that mistake.”

Wike dismissed claims that his political camp lacked electoral strength, arguing that political advantage was determined by organization and mobilization rather than pessimistic projections.

“Some people say, ‘They can only deliver two to ten per cent.’ So what is political advantage?” he asked, adding that his supporters would ensure total mobilisation when it mattered.

Responding to personal attacks against him, the FCT minister defended his academic and political credentials, describing the criticisms as the refuge of political actors who lacked electoral relevance.

“Someone who was once a senator said the Minister of the FCT is semi-illiterate. Yet that same person dropped out of university. I went to university, studied Law, went to Law School and today I am a Life Bencher. I hold the national honour of CON. That same man does not know how to win elections,” Wike said, recalling that while some of his critics repeatedly failed at the polls, he had contested and won major elections twice.

He also rejected allegations that he orchestrated legal or political troubles for opponents, noting that some of the cases being referenced predated any influence attributed to him. “In 2016, he refused the EFCC and was prosecuted. Was that also me? He escaped prison because of immunity. How come now, when you have the same problem, you are saying it is me who is masterminding it?” he asked.

Explaining the purpose of his visit to Okrika, Wike said he came to appreciate loyalty and reaffirm his bond with supporters, warning against the belief that money alone could secure political victory.

“Money cannot solve all problems. Whoever is assuring you that shouting about your mandate will automatically give you victory is not correct,” he said, as he thanked the people for reclaiming their local council and assured women and community leaders of continued partnership.

The political undertone of the visit deepened when the Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress publicly declared its decision to abandon Governor Fubara and align with Wike.

Chairman of the congress, Senator George Sekibo, announced the decision at the event, describing the feud between Fubara and Wike as “very unfortunate” but stressing that the Ijaw people were not ungrateful.

He recalled that Wike supported the emergence of Fubara, an Ijaw son, as governor and was widely backed by the people across the state.

“Please don’t look at him and think we are all ungrateful people. Ijaw people are very grateful people. That is why we abandoned him and said we will follow you. You have done so much for Ijaw people in Rivers. Whatever you say we should do is what we will do,” Sekibo said.

He pledged the group’s loyalty to Wike and President Bola Tinubu, adding that the Ijaw people would not abandon the minister because of his consistent support for them.

Chairman of Okrika Local Government Council, Akuro Tobin, described Wike as his political godfather, saying the minister had supported many sons and daughters of the area into elective and appointive offices, while the Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Linda Stewart, speaking for Okrika women, said Wike’s support for women was unprecedented and prayed for his continued success.

In his closing remarks, Wike thanked the people for standing firm with President Tinubu, whom he described as a leader who keeps his promises, and urged them to continue supporting individuals of proven character.

He also paid a visit to the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Akete Tom, commending the monarch for keeping his people united, and hinted that a decision had already been taken on the 2027 elections, noting that details would be communicated in due course.

He, however, appealed to the traditional ruler not to interfere in political activities but to offer guidance when necessary. “It is not going to be business as usual. Allow us to play our game, and if there is any problem, call us to settle,” the minister said.