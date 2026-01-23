Sachet alcohol ban: Civic group accuses NAFDAC of high-handedness

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A civic advocacy group, Concerned Citizens for Change, has strongly condemned the alleged commencement of enforcement of a ban on the production, distribution and consumption of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small PET/glass bottles below 200ml, describing the move as hasty, undemocratic and economically perilous.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the group expressed alarm over reports attributed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) suggesting that enforcement of the ban had begun, purportedly based on resolutions of the Senate.

According to the group, such action runs contrary to an earlier inclusive and consultative process coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Health, which led to the drafting and validation of a National Alcohol Policy.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Comrade Oluoha Godwin Chukwudi said the reported enforcement announcement, credited to NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, appeared to disregard extensive stakeholder engagements involving industry players, regulators and lawmakers.

Chukwudi recalled that the issue had been exhaustively discussed at a stakeholders’ parley convened by the Ministry of Health, with active participation from members of the House of Representatives.

He said the meeting produced key resolutions, including a one-year extension for implementation and the adoption of a multi-sectoral approach through a National Alcohol Policy.

“The alleged outright ban is at variance with resolutions jointly agreed upon by stakeholders and supervised by the Ministry of Health, which constitutionally oversees NAFDAC,” he said.

“It is surprising that NAFDAC would sidestep this inclusive framework and move towards enforcement without broad consultation.”

The group also faulted claims linking sachet alcohol consumption to widespread underage abuse, noting that several independent studies had reportedly debunked such assertions.

It added that industry operators had invested heavily in responsible-drinking initiatives, spending over N1 billion on nationwide media sensitisation campaigns to curb underage consumption.

Concerned Citizens for Change warned that enforcing the ban could trigger far-reaching economic consequences, including the potential loss of over N1.9 trillion in investments, the retrenchment of more than 500,000 direct workers, and the disruption of about five million indirect jobs across the alcohol value chain.

According to the group, such outcomes would further strain manufacturing growth and stifle local entrepreneurship at a time when the Nigerian economy is only beginning to show signs of gradual recovery.

The group called on the Minister and Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare to formally endorse and implement the validated National Alcohol Policy and its multi-sectoral framework.

It also urged the Senate to revisit the matter through a fresh, comprehensive stakeholders’ consultation, similar to the process earlier undertaken by the House of Representatives.

In addition, the group appealed to the Senate to rescind any directive authorising enforcement of the ban and to restrain NAFDAC from proceeding with implementation pending full rollout of the National Alcohol Policy.

In a strongly worded statement, the group accused the NAFDAC leadership of acting unilaterally and called on the Director-General to step aside, alleging that her actions were inconsistent with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The press conference ended with a renewed call for dialogue, transparency and strict adherence to due process in resolving the controversy surrounding sachet alcohol regulation.

Vanguard News